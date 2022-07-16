New Delhi: Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired the meeting of leaders of all political parties. The Speaker will brief them on the preparations related to the Session. The Monsoon session of Parliament for the year 2022 will commence on July 18.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Balu, Union Minister, and BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, and other parliamentarians from other parties attended the meeting. According to reports, discussions were held on issues that will be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.