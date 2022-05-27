New Delhi: Contrary to its earlier prediction of the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to delay by a few days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 1.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area during next 48 hours. Conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the week," the IMD's extended-range forecast said.

It is pertinent to note here that the onset of the southWest monsoon over Kerala is the most awaited news for the agrarian class all over the country, which not only benefits the domestic economy, but also plays an important role in benefitting the national economy. Asked for the specific reason for the delay, a senior IMD scientist said, "Our earlier forecast for May 27 did mention estimation of plus/minus four days. Kerala's all 14 identified stations have not received rainfall even today."

The weather office had earlier said that the southwest monsoon was likely to have onset over Kerala on May 27, with an error margin of four days. The normal onset date for Kerala is June 1. According to monsoon watchers, Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal, which arrived earlier this month has caused the southwest monsoon to gather momentum.

Earlier on Thursday, the IMD had notified that the southwest monsoon has started moving towards the state of Kerala from Sri Lanka after a six-day pause. Parts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rainfall, while the IMD has forecast widespread rain over the southern state and Lakshadweep over the next two days.

Monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16, earlier than normal, and was expected to sprint ahead under the influence of remnants of Cyclone Asani, which were lingering over the South Peninsula after the landfall in northern Andhra Pradesh on May 12. India received 3 per cent excess rain since March 1 with the South Peninsula experiencing large excess rain while northwestern parts of the country remained dry and in the grip of severe heatwaves. Rainfall was deficient by 65 per cent in northwest India and 39 per cent in central India from March 1 till date. East and northeast India received 27 per cent excess rainfall and the south peninsula received 76 per cent excess rainfall, the weather office informed. (With Agency inputs)