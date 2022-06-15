Hyderabad(Telangana): As predicted by the experts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the Southwest monsoons entered Telangana after a yellow alert was issued on Monday. On the first day, the entire state was chilled at once by the incessant rain. The early rain and continuous drizzle filled the roads and lanes with water.

The IMD also said that the southwest monsoon is expected to extend to Telangana and other states on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate rains are expected in many parts of the state in these two days. The incessant rain started pouring in the state from around 8 am on Monday to 8 pm on Tuesday when monsoons entered the state.

Since then it is continuously been raining in Hyderabad. Due to continuous rainfall on Tuesday night, places like Charminar, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chatrinaka, and Shivaji Nagar roads were blocked with flood water. Heavy rain was recorded in the Rangareddy district. Rain water flooded into the lanes and entered into the houses in the old city of Hyderabad, Chatrinaka, Shivaji Nagar, Shiva Ganga Nagar and Chandrayangutta.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in Keesara zone of Medchal district in Hyderabad suburb has the highest at 9.1 cm in Dammaiguda area, Charlapally 9 cm, and 8.3 cm in Bichkunda (Kamareddy district), 7.7 cm in Rabindranath (Kumuram Bhim), 7.6 cm in Khammam, 7.1 cm in Bachupally, 6.2 cm in Keesara and 5.6 cm in Singapore township. The intensity of the sun is higher in areas where there is no rain. Allapalli (Bhadradri district) recorded the highest temperature of 44 degrees on Tuesday.