Ernakulam: Fake antique dealer, Monson Mavungal, who is now facing a POCSO case for sexually abusing a minor girl, used spy cameras in his massage parlour and recorded visuals of customers who availed the service, alleged the victim girl.

In her statement to the Crime Branch, the girl said Monson had also recorded her nude visuals as well using the cameras inside the massage parlour. The girl said that the accused had installed eight spy cameras inside the massage parlour and recorded the visuals of customers. Many are not coming forward to lodge a complaint fearing blackmail, the girl reportedly told the cops.

The Crime Branch investigation team had taken the victim girl, daughter of Monson's servant woman, to his house for gathering evidence on Thursday. Several cases of cheating and money laundering are booked against Monson after he was found to have been dealing in fake antiques.

