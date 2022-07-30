Solan/Bengaluru: Two suspected cases of monkeypox have come to light, one from Solan Himachal Pradesh and the other from Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to the doctors of Baddi hospital in Solan, "The samples of the young man have been taken, but only after the report comes, will it be known whether he has contracted monkeypox or not." On the other hand, the Health Department has informed of a suspected case of monkeypox in Bengaluru, where the man is from Ethiopia and has come to India on July 4 for a kidney transplant at a private hospital.

In the Solan case, the young man works in Chandigarh and had come home on Wednesday. Symptoms of monkeypox were seen in the young man for around three weeks. The person was home isolated as his blisters have started to dry up now. Meanwhile, in the case of the African-origin man in Bengaluru, the health department officials said, "Itchy skin and small blisters were found in some parts of the body. The sample has been sent to NIV (National Institute of Virology) in Pune."

The doctors of Baddi Hospital at Solan took eight samples of blood and urine. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nalagarh Mahendra Pal Gurjar said, "The symptoms of monkeypox have been seen in the youth of the industrial area of Baddi. However, it is yet to be confirmed." So far there have been four confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country, three from Kerala and one from Delhi.