New Delhi: Amid reports of detection of another monkeypox case in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry has asked state, airport and port health officers to ensure strict health screening of all international travellers to minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox disease.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports. The meeting was attended by airport and port health officers (APHOs/PHOs) and regional directors from regional offices of health and family welfare. They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country.

Sources in the health ministry said that the government officials were advised and reoriented in the clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per the health ministry's guidelines for the management of monkeypox disease. The officials were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholders like immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides enduring suitable linkages with hospital facilities embarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the international health division and disaster management cell.