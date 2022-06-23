Kalburagi(Karnataka): Animals grieve and when someone they care about passes away, the love for the departed reflects in their actions. A monkey proved the same as it sat for around 20 hours next to a woman's corpse in Malagatti village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Also read: First case of monkey fever in two years diagnosed in Karnataka

Shamala, a villager from Malagatti, died due to illness on Wednesday afternoon. As the family members were crying and grieving the loss, a monkey joined them by sitting next to the corpse. The animal was seen shedding tears and did not move from the place even when people tried to drive it away.

On the contrary, it stopped people from moving the body for its last rites so much so that the family had to call in the forest department officials who tranquilized the animal before taking it away.