Ahmednagar: A monkey was caught by a honeytrap in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Wednesday. According to sources, a monkey was terrorizing the Sakur village of Ahmednagar district for a few days and also attacked more than 25 citizens in the village. On Wednesday evening, the monkey bit two girls, injuring them severely. The forest department tried to catch the monkey by putting four cages in different places but in vain.

Sources said the monkey was found on a farm near Taskarwadi road passing by Sakur village, so the Forest Department brought a female monkey to the area. The concerned monkey came to that place after being lured by the female monkey. After which he was caught by the forest department.