Gaya (Bihar): A parliamentary delegation of 23 members from Mongolia will visit the Bodh Gaya temple in Bihar today. The delegation will be led by Chairman of State Great Khural of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar. A number of ministers, members of the Mongolian Parliament, Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Mongolia-India Parliamentary group, Parliamentary Secretariat officials, officials from the security and service, along with the Mongolian Ambassador in India, shall be paying a visit to Bodh Gaya.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for their visit while the Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari will host a dinner for the delegates on the same evening.

District officer Abhishek Singh has instructed the authorities at Bodh Gaya to clean the premises and make arrangements for the visitors. The delegation will land at the Bodh Gaya International Airport at around 3.30 pm today. From there, they shall head to Bodh Gaya and pay a visit to the Dungeshwari caves. After returning from their visit, they will attend a dinner, which is being hosted by Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari.

On December 3, the delegation will visit the Vishwa Dharohar Maha Bodhi Mandir, followed by the Mongolia Monastery and other Buddhist sites in Bodh Gaya. They will return to Delhi on Friday evening.

Earlier, the delegation met Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, wherein Naidu congratulated the team on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of their independence as well as the 60th anniversary of accession to the UN.

