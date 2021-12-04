Gaya: One of the 23 delegates of the Mongolian government who tested Corona positive in Bodh Gaya has been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadha Medical Hospital in Bihar for treatment. The delegation team visited Delhi to observe the proceedings of the Parliament. As soon as its RT-PCR report came positive, there was quite a stir from Delhi to Gaya as the delegation has been shifted to Delhi. The patient has been quarantined for 10 days.

According to Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, "the Covid positive person has been admitted to the isolation ward of Magadh Medical College."

The delegation led by Mongolian Parliament Speaker Jandanshatar reached Bodh Gaya in Bihar on December 2.

In this regard, District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said that "the other members of the delegation had returned to Delhi by special aircraft late on Friday evening. However, after the test report came positive, the Mongolian is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors."

A team of 23 representatives from Mongolia reached Gaya airport via Delhi. In Delhi also, the people came in contact with many people. Antigen and RT-PCR tests were done at Gaya International Airport yet they were not quarantined.

Whereas, the Government of India has directed that every foreign national will be quarantined. After that, when the report of these foreigners came, there was an atmosphere of panic among the people due to one person testing positive.

The delegation visited Mahabodhi Temple, Mongolia Monastery, and many other Buddhist sites for 2 days. All the delegates were tested for RTPCR at Gaya airport in the wake of the corona.