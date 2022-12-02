Rourkela: Money order sent by a brother reached his sister living just 100 kms away after a gap of four years. The incident shocked everyone at a time when money can be sent at the click of a button to anyone across continents and around the globe. Sumitra Biswal received the money order of Rs 500 on November 26, 2022, though her brother had sent it back in 2008 itself on the occasion of 'Savitri Vrat'.

Pramod Pradhan, a resident of sector 8 in Rourkela had sent the money for his sister from the post office at Sector 19 here. Apparently, it took over four years to reach his sister Sumitra Biswal, who lives only 100 kilometres away in Tensa of Sundargarh district.

Four years ago, Pramod had sent the money on Savitri Amavasya and was under the impression that his sister would have received it. The sister, on the other hand, did not bother Pramod and thought that he might not be able to arrange money. Both didn't discuss it and with time forgot about it.

It is when the money order reached Sumitra after four long years that she realised her brother indeed extended the gesture without fail. The incident soon became a topic of discussion in the town. With digitisation taking over, there is no excuse for the delay. It only reflected on the functioning of the post office.

Rourkela Postal SP Sarbeswar Chowdhury, on being contacted by ETV Bharat, said that an enquiry into the matter has been initiated. It is only after an investigation, the lapse on the part of the post office can be ascertained, he added. Meanwhile, Pramod Pradhan and his lawyer Jahananda Sahu have raised questions about the working of the postal department.