Money laundering case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 80.65 cr belonging to TRS MP Nageshwar Rao
Published on: 2 hours ago
ED has attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 80.65 crore belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in an ongoing money laundering case against Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Ltd and its director and promoters, said ED.
