Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP and party's National Spokesperson Zafar Islam demanded that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation as strings of crores of rupees found from the residence of IAS officer Pooja Singhal's CA “are linked to the Chief Minister and his brother”. The Enforcement Directorate recovered Rs 19 crore worth cash from the residence of Jharkhand Mines and Industries Department Secretary Pooja Singhal's Chartered Accountant Suman Kumari in connection with the money laundering case in Ranchi.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Islam said that corruption is “at its peak in Jharkhand”. “The ED took several days to count crores of rupees, which is not only of this officer, but it connects its wires directly to the government,” Islam said. He said that Singhal was a “very corrupt IAS officer and any officer does so much corruption at the behest of the government”.

He said that the strings of the incident are “directly connected to the Chief Minister and his brother Basant Soren and several ministers”. Islam said that the BJP “will become the voice of the public and Soren's government will be overthrown”. “There is a conspiracy to make provocative speeches and riots, but the Central government will not allow this to happen and the public understands well, who is plotting such a conspiracy,” the BJP leader said. He denied the allegations that the Centre was using ED unnecessarily.

