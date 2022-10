Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): Freedom fighter, Monappa Gowda Korambadka (102) of Kanakamajalu village, who was also the driver of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, died of aged related illness at his home in Kanakamajalu village in Sullia taluk on Wednesday. He is survived by his son, Venkataramana Korambadka, and three daughters-Kamala, Vimala, and Kusuma.

Gowda helped Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, during the freedom struggle, and he also served as Nehru's car driver. He also drove for novelist Shivaram Karanth, former MP Srinivas Mallya, and former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthiah. He was appointed as former prime minister Nehru's driver after he was working as a driver in the Taj hotel and when he picked up Nehru from Mangaluru airport. Nehru was impressed by Gowda's driving skills.