New Delhi: The Court of Inquiry constituted by the Indian Army to investigate the Mon incident visited the site at Oting Village on 29 Dec 2021. The inquiry team, headed by a senior rank officer, a Major General, inspected the site to understand the circumstances in which the incident could have happened.

The team also took along the witnesses for a better understanding of the situation & how events would have unfolded. Subsequently, the team was also present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District between 1.30 and 3 pm today to meet the cross-section of the society to obtain valuable information pertaining to the incident.

Earlier, the Indian Army had requested twice, through public notices regarding any person having information, to directly share it, either by being present before the Inquiry Team at Tizit Police Station on the above-mentioned date and time or any input, photo, or video related to the incident be shared with them via Phone, SMS or whatsapp messenger at +916033924571. The information may also be shared in person with the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.

As per Indian Army, the Court of Inquiry is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.