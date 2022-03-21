Varanasi: After BJP's impressive win in the 2022 assembly polls in Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will reach the heart of the state Kashi to get an overview of RSS' operational directions in the Purvanchal. On his arrival here on March 23, Bhagwat's schedule will include brief discussions on relevant issues with the active workers, volunteers, and officials at the RSS branch of Kashi province, the Vishwa Samvad Kendra. The schedule will further include his participation in several other programs planned in the region stretched across his five-day stay at Kashi.

On the first day of his visit, the Sarsanghchalak will hold a meeting with the provincial officials and volunteers at the Vishwa Samvad Kendra reportedly to discuss the condition and direction of the Sangh in regards to the current political intonations in the state, coupled with necessary directions to the volunteers.

Among the variety of programs included in his schedule, the last one, on March 27 would be a significant one organized at BHU's Swatantra Bhavan, where the Sangh chief will be the main addressee. A number of activists, officials, Kashi's religious leaders, students, and other organizations will attend the event.

Moreover, another highlight of his visit will be the Soundarya Lahari recitation organised at the Sanskrit University, organised by the Sankaracharyas, sages and saints at the Sringeri Math. This event too is being speculated to be a massive one with around 10,000 saints from across the country marking their presence to be addressed by the RSS Chief.

Also read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur