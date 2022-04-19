Nagpur: Pravin Togadia, President of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, said on Tuesday that he believed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's dream of seeing 'Akhand Bharat' being fulfilled within the latter's lifespan, adding this was the right time for Bhagwat to "take matters into his own hands".

Togadia said he wished for Bhagwat to initiate the resettlement of Kashmiri Hindus inside the valley, and spend a night in Kashmir with the ethnic group. "I want to both welcome and support Mohan Bhagwat's statement of 'Akhand Bharat' being constituted within the next 15 years. I believe he will see it being made within his lifespan. They are in power now, so it is time to act. The act of resettlement of Kashmiri Hindus has not happened in 7 years, so it should be done in one month. I urge Mohan Bhagwat to go to a village in Kashmir with the Pandits and spend a night with them. This will be the first step towards 'Akhand Bharat'," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat should establish RSS shakha in PoK Attack Pakistan on tank Pravin Togadiya on Akhand Bharat remark

The second step, according to Togadia, will be taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "He should install an RSS shakha (there) after capturing it. When this happens, I will go there to sing the RSS prayer 'Namaste Sada Vatsale' myself. You already have a 15 lakh strong army. If Russia can invade Ukraine, then we should also be able to invade PoK. The next step is attacking Pakistan. I wish to see Mohan Ji himself on a tank, leading the charge. I will follow him from the back, aiding the attack. He will fulfil the dream of Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hegdewar by doing this", Togadia said.

Bhagwat, on April 15, had said that Akhand Bharat would take 20-25 years, but if collectively pursued, would be established in 10-15 years. "India will talk about non-violence but will also carry a stick in our hand as the world only understands power... We will have no ill will, no enmity. But the world only understands power," he had added.

