Kolkata: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat recently went on a nine-day tour to West Bengal where he held meetings with the state and regional office bearers of the right-wing organisation. He discussed several issues pertaining to West Bengal which included ways to expand the otherwise waning foothold of the organisation in the state.

A senior office-bearer of RSS told ETV Bharat that following the consecutive election disasters for BJP, first in the assembly polls, and then in the recently concluded civic body polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress had become unbridled. “So they are constantly creating hurdles for free movement and functioning of RSS in the state. So many branches had to be closed down. We are updating our high command on this issue,” the office-bearer said requesting not to be named

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSS had around 2,300 operating branches in the state. However, after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections when the BJP suffered a debacle in the state, about 1,000 such branches had to be virtually closed down.

The RSS mainly conducts its social activities through these branches. However, pressure from the ruling Trinamool Congress forced these branches to be closed down or become defunct. A detailed list of such closed branches has been submitted to Bhagwat. A report on why these branches were closed down or became defunct will also be sent to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

