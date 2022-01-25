Agartala (Tripura): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Seva Dham of Ranirbazar on the first day of his three-day visit to the state. Bhagwat reached Agartala on Monday and went straight to Seva Dham in Ranirbazar of West Tripura.

According to sources, Deb highlighted issues related to Tripura's development and how the landlocked state is progressing ahead during the meeting and Bhagwat expressed his satisfaction over welfare programmes of the state government.

"The RSS chief inquired about various issues pertaining to the state's development. In particular, he was told about the state government's initiatives to protect the indigenous groups and promote the rich culture tribes in the national as well as in the international levels," said a source.

"He expressed his satisfaction over the works being done on priority basis for the welfare of the people belonging to the underprivileged and backward sections of society," the source said.

Deb informed the RSS chief about a range of issues including rapid COVID-19 vaccination, transparent image of state government and overall social empowerment schemes. Bhagwat is said to have congratulated Deb for 50 years of Tripura's statehood and commended the state government for its commitment plan for the next 25 years.

Sources claimed that the RSS chief visit in Tripura assumes significance as according to political analysts Bhagwat's address to a public meeting of RSS volunteers in Agartala had shaped BJP's victory in the 2018 assembly elections.

"The ruling BJP shall certainly be pepped up with his arrival just one year before the elections," added sources. Bhagwat is likely to hold a closed-door meeting at Seva Dham with RSS members as holding any public meeting is not possible owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

ANI