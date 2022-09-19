Chandigarh: In a recent turn of events regarding the Mohali MMS case, some girls have claimed that they are receiving threatening calls from a foreign number. The number 1 (204) 819-9002 is said to be from Manitoba, Canada. The speaker from the other side is allegedly warning the girls not to inform or speak about the matter to the authorities concerned.

Also read: Chandigarh University row: Punjab CM constitutes 3-member all-women SIT probe

The unidentified caller then threatened the girls that if they do not stop the protests, their videos will be made viral. The girls, who received such calls, have not come forward at the moment and are avoiding the police and the media, given the nature of the case.

Also read: Two HP youth held in Chandigarh Varsity 'objectionable' video case

For the uninitiated, students from Punjab University have also joined the protests following the alleged leak of objectionable videos of around 60 girls on the Chandigarh University campus. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has constituted a three-member SIT comprising women to probe into the case.