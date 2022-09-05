Mohali: Six persons were injured when a giant swing set up at the Dussehra ground in phase 8 of Mohali came crashing down from a height of 30 feet with several people onboard on Sunday night. Police sources said that the accident occurred due to a technical fault.

They further revealed that the injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment. Locals said that there was a rush of visitors at the fair ground due to Sunday being a holiday. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. (further details awaited)