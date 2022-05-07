Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing controversy over the arrest and release of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a court in Mohali has now issued a non-bailable warrant against him and instructed police to arrest and produce him before the court.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh has asked the in-charge of the State Cyber Crime police station to arrest Bagga and produce him in court at the next hearing. Punjab Police has registered an FIR against Tajinder under sections 153A, 505, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC. The court has fixed May 23, 2022 for the next hearing of the case.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital on Friday. After this, he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Bagga said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March. Bagga also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "illegally" detaining him and said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against the AAP supremo would be termed the "biggest terrorist" and not spared.

The Punjab government Saturday filed two petitions in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which the government sought to make Centre a party in the Bagga arrest case. The matter will be heard in the High Court on May 10.

