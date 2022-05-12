Faridkot: Police are tight-lipped about the man arrested for his alleged role in the Monday's blast at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. The accused Nishan Singh, who was arrested from the Tarn Taran area, has been remanded in five days of police custody. Faridkot SP Bal Krishan Singla has denied the arrest of Nishan Singh in the Mohali case.

Singla said that "we do not know anything about it. We have arrested Nishan in case number 81 registered in Faridkot". He further said that in the past Faridkot police had nabbed four gangsters, who were supplying illegal arms from UP to Punjab, and they had also given some pistols to Nishan. Singla said that he has no information about the Mohali blast case adding Faridkot police are interrogating Nishan.

Pertinently, accused Singh had returned home a month ago after serving four years of his sentence in Faridkot Jail. He is learnt to have had a criminal background with many cases registered against him. His arrest in the Mohali blast is expected to be a major success for the police. It is believed that Nishan Singh may also have ties with Khalistani separatists.

Intelligence agencies are investigating the matter and Singh is being questioned. The accused is facing multiple cases, including an attempt to murder and another under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Mohali blast case is also said to be linked with Khalistani supporters in Pakistan.

