Bilaspur (HP): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on the eve of Dussehra, CM Jairam Thakur has said that his arrival will mark the kickstart of the election campaign in the state. Thakur who reached Bilaspur on Wednesday, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said that he is grateful for Modi's affection towards Himachal and its people and that the state loves him equally.

Further speaking about Modi's visit to Bilaspur, he said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate four major projects in the state, and will also visit Kullu for the annual Dussehra celebrations held there every year. He highlighted that the PM shall be visiting his state for the eighth time in the last five years since he took charge as the CM.

Asked if he thinks the upcoming elections hold challenges for him in the state, the CM said elections have always been challenging in the state of Himachal Pradesh. "There are always challenges when it comes to elections. Cutthroat competition is not news in our state, " the minister said.

"But I am positive about all of it. I have visited several places across the state in the recent past and I have seen people's enthusiasm about the elections. It is unprecedented," he said, adding this just shows that "all the work we have done in the past 5 years has borne fruit and people have placed their trust in us'.

Commenting about speculations of tough competition by Congress and their claims of bringing about a change in the state in the coming 10 days, Thakur said that Congress has no future in the state at all. "Congress is not going to be elected here for decades now. The talks they do about bringing a change are imaginary. They are non-existent in the state today. Congress is going through its worst possible phase in history. They are saying they will come with all their might, let them. Our win is inevitable," he said, further discarding the existence of a third option in the fray.

Asked if he thinks there are more leaders who may switch from Congress to the BJP, the leader said that he cannot comment on what others do, but he will welcome anyone who joins his party. Responding to a question about the announcement of names of ticket holders for the upcoming polls, he said that the party high command will soon give a decision on it once the code of conduct procedure falls into action.