Dehradun: Some of the other prominent figures among the list of 30-star campaigners include Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, incharge of Uttarakhand elections Prahlad Joshi, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State VK Singh and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt.

Besides, veteran BJP leaders from Uttarakhand such as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat will strengthen the party's campaign trail in the state.

Also Read: Amit Shah's door-to-door campaign in Uttarakhand

Apart from this, to add variety to Uttarakhand electioneering process, state incharge Rekha Verma, election incharge Locket Chatterjee, RP Singh, organizational incharge Ajay Kumar, Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, MP Anil Baluni, Naresh Bansal, Manoj Tiwari, Nayab Singh Saini, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and Balraj Pasi are among the star campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.