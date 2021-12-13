Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed and participated in the 'Ganga Aarti' celebrations in Varanasi on Monday, letter tweeting out his experience.

"Ganga Aarti of Kashi always fills the inner soul with new energy. Today, after fulfilling the big dream of Kashi, attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and bowed down to Maa Ganga for her grace. Namami gange tav pad pankajam.", the PM tweeted out after participating in the celebrations earlier on Monday.

Modi also checked out the 'light and sound' show as part of the aarti celebrations, partaking himself in the aarti ritual in the ghats of Ganges earlier on Monday evening.

He boarded the M.V Vivekananda Cruise at Sant Ravidas Ghat to witness the celebrations in the midst of festival-like celebrations in the city.

BJP president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP President JP Nadda and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states joined PM Modi on the cruise ride.

All ghats were decked up with festive lights and diyas for 'Ganga Aarti' ritual to be witnessed by Modi from the cruise.

With agency inputs