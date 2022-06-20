New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday courted controversy with his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that if he (Modi) walks on Hitler's path, he will die like Hilter. "Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path," said Sahay.

He was speaking at Congress' 'Satyagrah' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath scheme in Delhi. Congress, however, distanced itself from the remarks. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party does not agree with "any unsavoury comment" on the Prime Minister.

"The Congress party will continue to fight against the dictatorial ideology and anti-people policies of the Modi government. But we do not agree with any indecent remarks towards the Prime Minister. Our struggle will continue on Gandhian principles and way." tweeted Ramesh.

Lashing out at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took jibes at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying that they will not reprimand such leaders as they are the ones who has allowed them to make such derogatory comments.

Elaborating on his comment later, Sahay later said that it is a slogan and the Prime Minister must have raised it also. "Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega. Ask him what path is he taking," he said.