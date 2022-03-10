New Delhi: In a fierce gesture at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BJP for making history by securing victory for the CM in UP after 37 years. The PM arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday after the party procured impressive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur in the results of five assembly polls declared on Thursday, where a huge crowd welcomed him. BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari also reached the party's central office here. Meanwhile, the BJP is also on course to form a government in Goa.

Emphasizing the importance of caste politics in the Assembly elections, the PM said that respect to caste has only helped the party unite the country and not divide it. "When we formed govt in 2019, some 'experts' said it was because of our 2017 victory. I reckon these same experts will now also believe that our victory in 2022 will confirm our victory in 2024 too," he said while showing confidence that the BJP will come to power again at the Centre in 2024.

Congratulating his party across the country, he said, "Our NDA workers had promised me that this year, we will celebrate Holi on March 10, and they have kept their promises. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and endowing us with this victory," he said. Speaking about Punjab, the only state where BJP faced defeat, he affirmed that he can visualize BJP getting into power there soon.

He further highlighted that the party has managed to secure these victories in 4 out of 5 states despite facing the 'worst times that the world has experienced in the past 100 years' while referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a war in Ukraine. Speaking about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and India's stance on it, the PM said that 'India stands for peace and wishes for the war to come to an end soon.' Though he also highlighted that the countries involved in the war have several crucial connections with respect to political, industrial, cultural, and sociopolitical aspects with India.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "Politics in India has turned so dirty that the politicians tried their best to stain our efforts to evacuate the Indians stuck in Ukraine. They found loopholes in Operation Ganga too." Making best of his chance, he also promised the audience to 'overthrow the dynasty politics that still persists in India in some regions', while highlighting that the corrupt opposition cannot get away with their wrongdoings.

Concluding his celebratory speech, the PM thanked his voters and assured them that this victory is nothing but a reflection of the bright future that India awaits.