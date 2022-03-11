Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ahmedabad, as is RSS President Mohan Bhagwat. Amit Shah will also be visiting Ahmedabad. The question is whether this is part of a larger strategy or simply a coincidence. According to reports, PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat and Amit Shah are set to meet privately in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad to celebrate his landslide victory in four states, including Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the meeting of the All India Representative Assembly of the RSS has started in Ahmedabad. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the meeting. In order to win the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with MPs, MLAs, and BJP leaders and provide guidance for winning the elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, will at the same time be in Gujarat, attending the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar on March 12.

Also read: Watch: PM Modi holds massive road-show in Ahmedabad

Accelerating small businesses will be discussed

The Sangh's operations are currently taking place in 55 thousand locations around the country. There will be discussions on how to attain 1 lakh in the following two years. What type of public awareness campaigns may be finished with the people, programmes for accelerating small-scale companies in rural locations across India will be highlighted. In the next few days, union volunteers will seek to bring small companies into the mainstream at the village level.

1248 workers and office bearers are participating in the meeting

Corona has prevented the House of Representatives from meeting for the past two years. Corona's influence has faded across the country, and the situation has improved. This gathering is taking place in Pirana, Gujarat. A total of 1248 activists and office bearers had gathered for the gathering. Representatives from the All India Working Committee, as well as office-bearers with key responsibilities at the provincial level, such as the publicity, service, intellectual, and physical departmental office bearers, are attending the meeting.

Will PM Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat get a secret meeting?

Amit Shah, the Home Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also in Ahmedabad. In Ahmedabad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is holding a meeting at this time. PM Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat will conduct a secret meeting in Pirana in the run-up to the 2022 elections, according to reports.

RSS is completing 100 years in 2025

At a meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the strategy for the centenary festivities will be determined. When the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrates its golden jubilee in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will host a variety of events. Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdham in Pirana will host a three-day gathering of the Sangh's national representation. From March 7 to 11, Union chief Mohan Bhagwat was in attendance at the conference.

Why would a meeting take place

What appears to initially be three leaders belonging to the Sangh Parivar, as well as occupying significantly influential positions in the cultural-political landscape, being in Ahmedabad for three different events, it can be indicative of a meeting of the three. One of the probable reasons behind the meet can be the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, slated to be held in December, 2022, and setting up the roadmap for the same.

Also read: Prashant Kishor takes a dig at PM over 2024 remark

With a total of nine states, including two major southern states: Karnataka and Telangana, the BJP stronghold of Madhya Pradesh, and fourth North Eastern states (Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram) going to polls next year, the meeting can indicate recentering of BJP-RSS ground level activities in these regions. Winning, or even being able to stamp an impression into these states will see BJP through to a large extent before its final battle against a much-weakened Congress and powered up regional competition in 2024 general elections.