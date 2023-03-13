New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is exceptional that the popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' has gone 'global'. Modi also said that the peppy dance track will now be remembered for years to come. The prime minister also congratulated team RRR for bagging the prestigious award.

"Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he tweeted.

The energetic dance number from the Telugu blockbuster RRR was composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu broke India's two-decade old record of 3 nods at the Academy awards. It also becomes the first Indian song to win Best Original Song at the Oscars. The song competing with 'Applause' from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Rihanna's Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated team RRR for its historic win. "It is a pleasure to give a Telugu song the honor at the world stage. This was possible through the talent of writer Chandra Bose, music director Shri Keeravani, singers Shri Rahul, Shri Kalabhairava, director Shri Rajamouli, actors Shri NTR and Shri Ramcharan, he wrote on Twitter.

Telangana Minister KTR congratulated team Naatu Naatu as well. "I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR. Kudos to @mmkeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on making History. The man of the moment, brilliant storyteller who has made India proud @ssrajamouli Garu. Both my brothers, the superstars @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999 put your dancing shoes on."

The Prime Minister also congratulated ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team for winning the title in the Best Short Documentary category. "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," he wrote.