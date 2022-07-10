New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspires everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the eve of "Eid al-Adha" and said this festival is a symbol of sacrifice and human service. In his message, he also urged people to work for the prosperity and overall development of the country. "Greetings to all people of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The festival of Eid al-Adha is a symbol of sacrifice and human service. Let us take this occasion to resolve to dedicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and overall development of the country," the President of India tweeted from its official account.

Meanwhile, devotees Sunday gathered at the Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (With Agency inputs)