New Delhi: After the announcement of the Assembly elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 10,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his constituency Varanasi virtually on Tuesday. BJP Kashi region unit president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that the Prime Minister's interaction will take place through the NaMo app at 11 am.

The PM will give a victory mantra to the party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and will direct them to tell people about the welfare schemes implemented by the party in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. The party workers have been asked to share their suggestions, ideas, inputs and questions for the interaction in the comments section of the app, which the Prime Minister may refer to them during the interaction.



"This will be for the first time after the promulgation of model code of conduct in the state for the Assembly polls when the Prime Minister will interact with the party workers. This interaction will begin with Kashi, which he had last visited to dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13 and had laid the foundation of the Amul plant to mark the fresh beginning of a white revolution in east UP," said Srivastava.

Since the interaction is going to take place through the NaMo app, no arrangements have to be made for a large gathering of workers at any place in view of Covid-19.

Any gathering will be held as per the Election Commission's latest directives, he added. This interaction of the PM with the workers of his parliamentary constituency is going to take place at a time when the announcement of candidates for the eight Assembly segments is awaited.

Further, sources also informed that the top leadership has started the preparations at the district level so that the maximum number of people can get connected.

This political programme will be held virtually as the Election Commission of India suspended all the physical rallies till January 15 after witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polls in the State will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.