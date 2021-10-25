Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and inaugurated nine medical colleges situated in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals and one medical college at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State government through its own resources.

Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The scheme aims at increasing the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.