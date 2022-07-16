Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Kanpur airport where he was received by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event Modi said, "I knew that if only two things, law and order situation and connectivity were to be corrected, this state can fight against all odds. We improved both. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership the law and order situation is improving, and so is the connectivity." He hailed the work being done by the "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh. BJP leaders use the term "double engine" to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Modi said the path of development on which the country is moving has two aspects at its core -- 'iraada aur maryada' (intent and honour). "We are not only creating new facilities for the present but are also building the future of the country," he said.

The Bundelkhand Expressway will reduce the distance between Chitrakoot and Delhi got reduced by 3 to 4 hours and also accelerate industrial progress of the entire region, Modi said. "Every corner of Uttar Pradesh is ready to progress fast on all frontiers to take forward mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas'," he said.

Also read: PM Modi discusses 'strategic partnership' with his Netherlands counterpart

Addressing the youth Modi said that India's youth must keep their guard up against 'revadi (meaning sweets) culture' pursued by parties that lure people with freebies adding that roads and railways are more important.

The 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region. The Modi government has focused greatly on connectivity and infrastructure, officials said.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550 per cent when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.

In the last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021). The foundation stone for the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.

The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.