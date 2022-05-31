Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. He is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Shimla. This novel public programme marking the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister is being organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government. With the Prime Minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the Sammelan national. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The freewheeling interaction being organized across the country is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes. The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country. (with Agency inputs)