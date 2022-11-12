Begumpet (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that those who prospered in the name of Telangana went ahead, came to power, and pushed the state back. The political party that the people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana, he explained taking a swipe at the ruling TRS government.

"It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana went ahead, came to power and pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people," Modi said in Telangana's Begumpet on Saturday. On the contrary, the BJP cares for the people of Telangana and will fulfill their aspirations and work for the state's progress. "When the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," PM Modi said.