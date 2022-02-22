Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a jibe at the opposition over dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said families never bothered about the interests of the people. Without directly mentioning the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments in the state, the Prime Minister said that earlier people were "robbed" of their rights.

The Prime Minister also said that the BJP government has worked 'without discrimination' adding that financial aid was provided through the Mudra Yojana and farmers received subsidies directly into their bank accounts. "The interests of the poor were fully taken care of. The government worked without discrimination. The government is working for small farmers. Now the subsidy comes directly into the bank account," said Modi.

"Loans are being given to the poor without any guarantees (collaterals). In the last 5 years, 5 lakh youth were given employment. The family members were working only with slogans," he added. Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of 'garibi hatao and Samajwad (socialism)', they "looted the country". Questioning the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts, he said that the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

Asserting that the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said "this time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (victory 4)...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis" He also said that during a crisis India needs to be stronger and a tough leader is required for such situation.

(With agency inputs)

