Modi greets people on Diwali
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends." (PTI)
