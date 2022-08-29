New Delhi: The Centre has been misusing the CBI and ED to silence the opposition but the Congress will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food grains, AICC spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said.

The Centre doesn't care about the common man because they only focus on misusing the ED and CBI. They can arrest any leader, they can harass anyone using CBI and ED, but we will continue to raise our voice, he said. Vallabh said the party will hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on September 4 and top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in it.

"Fuel prices skyrocketed after the BJP government came to power. Not just fuel, but even the prices of essential food items are sky high. This is Vikas for the BJP, he alleged. Speaking about GST on essential items, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson said, This is the first government that imposed taxes on wheat flour. Petrol and diesel became unaffordable for the common man. (PTI)