Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands respect globally because he leads a country that has deep roots in democracy. Speaking at a public function at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara, Gehlot said India has scripted history in the world as democracy in alive in the country even after more than 70 years since it achieved independence.

"When Modi goes abroad, he gets so much respect. He gets the respect because he is the prime minister of the country of Gandhi, where the roots of democracy run deep and where, even after more than 70 years of independence, democracy is alive," he said. Gehlot urged Modi to declare Mangarh a national monument as well as for a review of the railway project between Ratlam-Dungarpur and Banswara, which was started by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

He apprised the prime minister that his government has done a lot for tribals, from opening colleges and universities to providing healthcare facilities. "I will also urge the prime minister to examine the Chiranjeevi health scheme and I believe that you (Modi) would like to implement it across the country," the veteran Congress leader said.

He said Banswara is not connected with a rail route and that is why the UPA government had proposed the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara rail link under a central scheme with 50 per cent contribution from the state government. "We had approved the project.... We even deposited Rs 250 crore with the railways, the land was allotted and the work launched. But suddenly, it was stopped. I urge you (Modi) to get the project reviewed and connect Banswara with other areas," Gehlot said.

Requesting the prime minister to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument, he said, "I am happy that recently, you spoke to the chief secretaries of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh about Mangarh Dham, which means that it was on your mind and you thought you should have information about it prior to your visit. I urge you again to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument," he said.

Modi asked the Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments on Tuesday to hold detailed discussions and prepare a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham. The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in Banswara, on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, a region with a large tribal population. (PTI)