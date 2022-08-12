New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the efforts of 'Elephant' conservationists on the occasion of 'World Elephant Day'.The Prime Minister also expressed happiness upon the rise in the number of elephant reserves in the last eight years.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants."

"The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in the context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrate local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness," the Prime Minister added. (IANS)