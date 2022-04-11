New Delhi: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for being elected as Pakistan Prime Minister today even as he said that India desired peace and stability in the region.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi tweeted.