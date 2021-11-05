Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to inquire about a "mild tremor" felt in the Indo-Pak border region of Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, an official release said here. The epicentre of the tremor was in Pakistan, said the release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"The CM informed him that the tremor has caused no damage to property or loss of life in any part of Gujarat and the administration is fully vigilant," the CMO said.

As per the National Center for Seismology, a moderate-intensity magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded in Pakistan around 3.15 pm.

Its epicentre was 223 km North-NorthWest of Dwarka and 328 km North-West of Rajkot in Gujarat. Gujarat's Saurashtra region also reported two tremors during the day, officials said.

A 3.3 magnitude tremor with the epicentre 12 km South-South-East from Morbi town was recorded at 9:23 pm. Before that, at 7:07 in the morning, a 2.9 intensity tremor was felt with the epicentre 20 km North-North East from Bhachau in Kutch district, Gujarat's Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

PTI