New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "A sense of good governance, cultural bonhomie and harmony is prevailing in the country, but some of them are trying to give a communal colour to the present scenario. The anti-Bharat brigade has been attempting to create fissures in unity in diversity ethos of the country. Those people will not be successful in their mission," said Naqvi.

The strength of India is unity in diversity, showing tolerance towards all religions and cultures, but some people are trying to vitiate the congenial atmosphere prevailing in the country, said the Union Minister, adding, people are trying to set a narrative once an incident takes place, but they would not be successful in their attempt.

Naqvi further said the Opposition didn't get anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, they are trying to disturb the atmosphere of the country. Previously the 'Modi bashing brigade' has now turned to 'Bharat bashing brigade, besides, they are making efforts to take Bharat Bashing to the extreme level. When asked about the atmosphere being created in the country given the upcoming elections, scheduled to take place in 2024, in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka to which, Naqvi said, they are diverting people's attention.

Naqvi further said if someone takes a look at the past incidents of riots that took place in the country. The communal flare ups during the 80s in Bhagalpur where scores of people were killed. Similarly, Maliyana and Aashikpura riots where several innocent people lost their lives. Riots in Bhiwandi and communal disturbances in 1984 when scores of people belonging to the Sikh community had been massacred. For all these incidents, who were the culprits? They won elections and formed governments.

The culprits of the 1984 Sikh riots formed the government in Punjab four times. The culprits have become preachers, said Naqvi, adding, BJP always believed in inclusive progress of people coming from all sections of society. When asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been saying the BJP believes in polarisation, hence, fomenting trouble and instigating riots, to which the senior BJP leader and Union minister said, "Some people work as freelancers and for whom they work one never knows. Therefore, such people should be ignored."