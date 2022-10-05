Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the development projects inaugurated today on the occasion of Vijayadashami2022 will play an important role in achieving the vision of a developed India by following the 'Panch Pran'. He added that today, Bilaspur has got the double gift of education & medical facilities. He even congratulated Himachal Pradesh for becoming the first state in the country to formulate drone policy.

There were only 3 medical colleges in Himachal in 2014, 8 more medical colleges and AIIMS have been set up in the last eight years, said Modi. He further added that Himachal plays a crucial role in 'rashtra raksha' and now with AIIMS at Bilaspur, it will also play pivotal role in 'jeevan raksha'.

Modi further said that previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls but his government lays stones and inaugurates projects. PM Modi at the Bilaspur rally said that development in Himachal Pradesh was possible as people have voted BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state. (PTI)