Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot on Saturday. The hospital will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region. The hospital would play a key role in addressing the healthcare needs of people in Saurashtra, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted earlier. He will address the people at a public function at the venue.