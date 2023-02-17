Shimla: The "nexus" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Corporate has become dangerous for the people, economy, and security of the country, Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said here on Friday. Speaking to the media, he urged the people to end this "nexus" by throwing out the BJP government in the 2024 general election.

Singh also alleged that the Central government was not willing to investigate the allegations against the Adani Corporate. "The most serious allegation is that several foreign companies pumped huge amounts into the Adani Corporate. The amount of money invested in Adani is more than the total worth of some of these companies. Shouldn't there be an investigation into the source of this money?" asked the Congress spokesperson.

"We demanded an inquiry in Parliament, but the Prime Minister did not utter a single word on the issue. This shows a clear nexus between the two," Singh alleged. He also accused the BJP-led Union government of "going out of the way" to favour Adani. "Rules were changed arbitrarily to hand over airports and ports to the Adani Group." "During the pandemic when everyone suffered losses, the wealth of the Adani group increased manifold. From being the 609th richest person in 2014, he rose to become the second richest person in the world," he said.

Singh further alleged that much before the Hindenburg report, Indian agencies had flagged issues of financial and administrative irregularities against the Adani Group but no action was taken by the authorities. (PTI)