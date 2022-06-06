Surat (Gujarat): Sixty-year-old Nattubhai Vaswani, who runs a tea stall, has become the cynosure of all eyes. Because he has installed a solar panel to run the lights and fan in his stall. Hence, he is saving Rs 1,000 to 1,500 every month. He runs the 'Jai Ram Ji Tea Centre' in the Udhna area of Surat, and is popularly known as 'Chai Wala Chacha'. He has been running a tea stall here for the past 35 years. A month ago, he has decided to install solar panel on his lorry, and since then he was able to save Rs 1,000 to Rs 2500 per month on his electricity bill.

Recalling what made him install a solar panel, he said, "When I went to my native village I happened to see solar panels there. Then, I decided why cannot use them at his tea stall. So, when reached Surat I decided to install the solar panel. Immediately, I went to Ahmedabad and bought a solar panel for Rs 2,500 and installed it at my tea stall."