Lucknow: After the notification for the Assembly elections was issued, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Shukla, has claimed that the model code of conduct is being strictly implemented in the entire state. Officials in Uttar Pradesh have removed over nine lakh political campaign material such as posters following the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections. Over 6,500 litres of liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh has also been seized, they said.

Disclosing details, the Chief Electoral Officer said campaign material, including posters, banners and hoardings, numbering 9,60,482 has been removed. Of these, 7,32,186 materials were removed from government properties and 2,28,296 items from private land.

Slogans written on walls have also been cleared, he said. Shukla said the police department has so far got 10,007 licensed arms deposited, while nine licences have been confiscated and four of them cancelled. So far, cases have been registered against 28,474 people and non-bailable warrants issued against 335 of them, he said. Shukla also said 6,588 litres of liquor worth Rs 15.58 lakh has been seized.

He said that the law and order situation is being maintained peacefully across the state for the peaceful conduct of polls. Similarly, 28,474 people were arrested while taking preventive action under IPC and CrPC. Non-bailable warrants were served against 335 people.

