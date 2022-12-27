New Delhi : In a bid to assess the Covid preparedness across the nation the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will conduct a mock drill in several hospitals across the nation on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital at 9:45 am to oversee the mock drill.

Considering the spurt in Covid cases in some countries, the Centre has issued an advisory asking the states to get well prepared in advance to cope with any kind of situation. The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things. Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilator management protocol for severe cases and healthcare workers trained in operation of medical oxygen plants. All the state run an private hospitals have been asked to get well prepared for any kind of exigencies.

"Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," Mandaviya who will be visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to personally oversee the covid preparedness said at a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

Meanwhile Delhi has recorded 2,007,159 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November, according to official data.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency. "The surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Delhi hospitals have been asked to prepare well in advance and stay vigilant," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

Karnataka took the lead in introducing precautionary measures on Monday by making the use of masks mandatory at theatres and educational institutions. Not only Karnataka but the Southern states have been quick to switch to Covid protocol very quickly. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.The West Bengal government said it has come up with a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies.